Texans release 2018 regular season schedule

HOUSTON — The Houston Texans released its 2018 regular season schedule Thursday night, which features four primetime games — including three at home — and is highlighted by a Texas showdown with the Dallas Cowboys during Week 5.

Bill O’Brien kicks off his fifth season as the Texans head coach with a season-opening match-up on the road against the New England Patriots on Sept. 9. Houston will then head to Tennessee to take on the Titans in Week 2. This marks the third time in franchise history the Texans have opened the season with two consecutive road games— the last time was in 2003 and 2008.

PRE-SEASON (Home games in red .)

Week 1: Thursday, Aug. 9 – Kansas City Chiefs [kickoff at 7:30 p.m.]

Week 2: Saturday, Aug. 18 – San Francisco 49ers [kickoff at 7 p.m.]

Week 3: Saturday, Aug. 25 – Los Angeles Rams [kickoff at 3 p.m.]

Week 4: Thursday, Aug. 30 – Dallas Cowboys [kickoff at 7 p.m.]

REGULAR SEASON

Week 1: Sunday, Sept. 9 – New England Patriots [kickoff at noon]

Week 2: Sunday, Sept. 16 – Tennessee Titans [kickoff at noon]

Week 3: Sunday, Sept. 23 – New York Giants [kickoff at noon]

Week 4: Sunday, Sept. 30 – Indianapolis Colts [kickoff at noon]

Week 5: Sunday, Oct. 7 – Dallas Cowboys [kickoff at 7:20 p.m.]

Week 6: Sunday, Oct. 14 – Buffalo Bills [kickoff at noon]

Week 7: Sunday, Oct. 21 – Jacksonville Jaguars [kickoff at noon]

Week 8: Thursday, Oct. 25 – Miami Dolphins [kickoff at 7:20 p.m.]

Week 9: Sunday, Nov. 4 – Denver Broncos [kickoff at 3:05 p.m.]

Week 10: BYE

Week 11: Sunday, Nov. 18 – Washington Redskins [kickoff at noon]

Week 12: Monday, Nov. 26 – Tennessee Titans [kickoff at 7:15 p.m.]

Week 13: Sunday, Dec. 2 – Cleveland Browns [kickoff at noon]

Week 14: Sunday, Dec. 9 – Indianapolis Colts [kickoff at noon]

Week 15: Saturday, Dec. 15 – New York Jets [kickoff TBA]

Week 16: Sunday, Dec. 23 – Philadelphia Eagles [kickoff at noon]

Week 17: Sunday, Dec. 30 Jacksonville Jaguars [kickoff at noon]