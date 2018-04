HOUSTON— The Houston Police Department is searching for suspects accused of abandoning a stolen car on the train tracks in north Houston.

According to police, the train was riding along the tracks at Parker St. when it hit a silver car. The silver car was forced off the tracks and crashed into a red SUV.

Further investigation revealed that the silver car was stolen from a Bombshells restaurant.

It is still not known why the SUV was parked so close to the tracks or who left it there.