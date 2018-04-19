HOUSTON — Thousands are gathered at Hermann Square Thursday evening to reflect on and celebrate the life of former first lady Barbara Bush. The program began at 6 p.m. and was expected to last one hour.
Barbara Bush celebration of life held at Houston City Hall
-
Goodbye sassy lady! Dignitaries, mourners from across country gather in Houston to say final farewell to Barbara Bush
-
Goodbyes, condolences and blessings roll in after passing of former First Lady Barbara Bush
-
#PearlsForBarbara: Memorial grows at Barbara Bush Literacy Plaza in Downtown
-
Houston prepares final farewell for Barbara Bush
-
JJ Watt sends warm wishes for former FLOTUS Barbara Bush
-
-
Barbara Bush dies at 92
-
PHOTOS: Barbara Bush through the years
-
All eyes on Houston as world prepares for final farewell to Barbara Bush
-
Barbara Bush Elementary students write cards of encouragement for former first lady
-
Barbara Bush had an unlikely pen pal— Marge Simpson!
-
-
Barbara Bush remembered at her favorite Houston restaurants
-
Closing Comments: Remembering Barbara Bush
-
WATCH LIVE: Houston City Council remembers Barbara Bush