Barbara Bush celebration of life held at Houston City Hall

Posted 6:09 PM, April 19, 2018, by , Updated at 06:59AM, April 20, 2018

HOUSTON — Thousands are gathered at Hermann Square Thursday evening to reflect on and celebrate the life of former first lady Barbara Bush. The program began at 6 p.m. and was expected to last one hour.