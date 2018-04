HOUSTON — Texas Equusearch is searching for an 87-year-old Korean War veteran with dementia after he was reported missing Friday from the Crestmont Park area.

Felix Williams was last seen in the 4900 block of DeNoren Drive around 7 a.m. Thursday.

He was wearing gray slacks, a brown t-shirt, an off-white jacket and white shoes.

If you’ve seen Williams or have any information regarding his whereabouts, please call the Houston Police Department at 832-394-1840 or Texas EquuSearch at 281-309-9500.