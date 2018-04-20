89-year-old Katy man found safe in Navarro County, deputies say

KATY, Texas — A local 87-year-old resident has been found safe after he was reported missing by family members Friday morning in the Katy area, the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office confirmed.

Richard Brooks, 89, was found by a cafe employee miles away in Rice— a small Texas town along I-45 in Navarro County.

The worker was mopping the floor when she looked up and saw a Silver Alert message. She then looked across to see a customer waiting for her, and it so happened that she recognized him. Brooks was asking to purchase gas.

She quickly contacted Fort Bend County deputies. The Rice police chief told the sheriff’s office Brooks seemed to be in good health and waited with him until family members arrived.

“This is a testament of how a Silver Alert system works and works well,” said Sheriff Troy Nehls. “The message went statewide immediately and results were perfect. We are happy to know that Mr. Brooks is in good shape and we thank the store clerk and the Rice Police Department Chief for their efforts as well.”

Brooks was at his residence in the 10400 block of Spring Green Boulevard at 3 a.m. before he left. The sheriff’s office was called in to search for him at around 9:30 a.m. Deputies said Brooks was in need of medication.