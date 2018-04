Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Texas— Belan Shimelis has a stage presence beyond her years.

The actress has helped lead Fort Bend's Bush High School into the 6A State Finals in One Act Play competition.

Last year, Shimelis earned the best actress honors at the state event.

Next year, Belan will take her talents to the prestigious Tisch School of the Arts at New York University.

To get a glimpse of what makes this actress so special, take a look at the video above!