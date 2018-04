Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON -- It has been a crazy week for crime stories in Houston, and we are here to highlight a few of them to remind you that crime does not pay! Check out this week's Crime Beat!

HCCO: Hit-and-run driver tries to run away after hitting woman, parked car in NE Houston

Fake cops arrested after targeting guest at motel in north Houston, deputies say

Click here for more CRIME STORIES!