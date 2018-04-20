Crime Stoppers: Arson, child abuse suspects featured on latest Harris County fugitives list

HOUSTON — Houston CrimeStoppers released a list Friday featuring 10 local fugitives wanted for various offenses ranging from arson, assault of a peace officer and child abuse.
In an effort to keep Houston safe, the agency and the Harris County Sheriff’s Office are seeking the public’s help finding the following wanted fugitives for April 20.
Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect(s) in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. All tipsters remain anonymous.
Murrell, Bianca
B/F 12-21-93
5’6” / 470 lbs.
Bro / Blk
Abandon/Endangering Child
Warrant #1464771
Houston, TX
Urbizo, Carla W/F 10-01-82 5’3” / 130 lbs. Bro / Blk Abandon/Endangering Child Warrant #1315913 Houston, TX
Gordon, Isaiah
B/M 06-18-78
5’9” / 160 lbs.
Bro / Blk
Aggravated Assault-Serious Bodily Injury
Warrant #1485103
Humble, TX
Montilva, Jesus
W/M 01-06-72
5’10” / 155 lbs.
Bro / Blk
Aggravated Assault-Serious Bodily Injury
Warrant #0748580
Houston, TX
Sandoval, Jose
W/M 01-26-56
5’7” / 150 lbs.
Bro / Bro
Aggravated Sexaul Assault-Child under 14
Warrant #0867204
Houston, TX
Gonzalez, Luis
B/M 12-15-57
6’3” / 240 lbs.
Bro / Blk
Aggravated Assault-Peace Officer
Warrant #0654414
Houston, TX
Shelly, Robert Jr.
B/M 04-02-58
6’0” / 155 lbs.
Bro / Blk
Aggravated Assault-Deadly Weapon
Warrant #1539427
Dallas, TX
Diamond, Rodney
B/M 01-13-65
5’11” / 150 lbs.
Bro / Blk
Arson
Warrant #1575301
Houston, TX
Hill, Veronica
B/F 05-18-99
5’9” / 140 lbs.
Bro / Blk
Aggravated Promotion Prostitution
Warrant #1529110
Houston, TX
Garcia, Victor
W/M 10-20-81
5’11” / 190 lbs.
Bro / Blk
Accident Involving Injury
Warrant #1374518
Webster, TX