Crime Stoppers: Arson, child abuse suspects featured on latest Harris County fugitives list

HOUSTON — Houston CrimeStoppers released a list Friday featuring 10 local fugitives wanted for various offenses ranging from arson, assault of a peace officer and child abuse.

In an effort to keep Houston safe, the agency and the Harris County Sheriff’s Office are seeking the public’s help finding the following wanted fugitives for April 20.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect(s) in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. All tipsters remain anonymous.