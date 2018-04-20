Driver, passenger arrested for alleged drug possession after traffic stop in Jefferson County

NEDERLAND, Texas — Marijuana and cocaine were seized Thursday during a traffic stop that resulted in the arrest of a man and woman in the Nederland area, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

Tyler Blaine Womack and Nalah Felish Castillo were being watch by narcotics task force deputies when an officer signaled them to pullover around 5:30 p.m. Friday on Helena Avenue near the Twin City Highway for an alleged traffic violation. The suspects were under surveillance due to suspicions they were selling narcotics, the sheriff’s office said.

Investigators said Castillo — who was sitting in the passenger seat — seemed extremely nervous and the officer asked if she had anything illegal on her person. That’s when, Castillo reportedly took out a black coin purse that contained three plastic baggies out from her pants and handed it to the officer.

The substance was tested and later confirmed to be 10 grams cocaine. Castillo was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance.

The vehicle, a white Chrysler 300, was then searched and officers found 4.5 ounces of hydro marijuana in the car trunk.

Womack, the driver, was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana.

The suspects were booked into the Jefferson County correctional facility.