Facebook data policy updated for first time since 2016

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — Facebook just updated its data policy for the first time since late 2016.

Although nothing in the data policy is different, the policy has now been re-written to better lay out what exactly Facebook has access to when it comes to your information. The new policy makes for an easier read with more detailed information, lengthening the terms from 2,700 words to 4,200, according to The Wall Street Journal.

In the midst of the Cambridge Analytica scandal, the new data policy now provides more specifics about how your data is collected, why it is stored and when it is deleted.

Facebook gathers data from information you provide. The company says its systems automatically process content and communications to analyze context. Among that content includes posts, photos and what's seen through the camera in its apps. Additionally, Facebook keeps track of when you are using its products-- such as Messenger, Instagram and WhatsApp-- such as when you last used them and what posts, videos and other content you've viewed...not just what you liked, shared or searched.

Among other things explained in the updated policy, Facebook can not only obtain your location, but the company also collects information from devices nearby or "or your network." And should you turn off your location, Facebook can still track you via outside websites and apps using device information, the sites you visit, purchases you make and more. This happens whether you're logged into Facebook or not.

The technology company says it uses location data, such as where you live, where you work and what businesses are close by, to personalize and improve its products.

This information comes as news to many, and for those who are considering deleting or no longer using their Facebook account because of it, the data policy says that if you haven't used the app or website in three months, its developers will lose access to your Facebook and Instagram data.

Click here to read Facebook's updated data policy.