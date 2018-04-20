HOUSTON — Comedic actress Amy Schumer returns to the big screen in the lesser raunchy flick I Feel Pretty. Film critic Dustin Chase describes the new comedy as a mixture between Bridget Jones and Big, but is that a good thing? Also, this week on Flix Fix movie reviews, drama Lean on Pete created buzz last year at The International Toronto Film Festival, but can it strike a chord with mainstream audiences as counter programming to blockbusters? It’s a story of a boy and his horse as they struggle to survive on their own. Finally, British comedy Finding Your Feet is also playing in theaters starring your most un-favorable Harry Potter teacher Deloris Umbridge (Imelda Staunton).
Flix Fix: I Feel Pretty, Lean on Pete and Finding your Feet
-
Flix Fix: Dustin Chase reviews A Quiet Place, Blockers, The Miracle Season
-
Flix Fix: Rampage, Where is Kyra and You Were Never Really Here
-
Flix Fix: Rampage, Where Is Kyra, You Were Never Really Here, Beirut, An Ordinary Man and Krystal
-
Flix Fix: A Wrinkle in Time, The Strangers: Prey at Night, Gringo
-
Flix Fix: Annihilation, Game Night and Beast of Burden
-
-
Flix Fix: Black Panther, Loveless and Nostalgia
-
Flix Fix: Red Sparrow, Death Wish, A Fantastic Woman
-
Flix Fix: 15:17 to Paris and Fifty Shades Freed
-
Flix Fix: Ready Player One, Journey’s End and Flower
-
Flix Fix: Lara Croft, 7 Days in Entebbe and Love Simon
-
-
Flix Fix: Unsane, Midnight Sun, The Leisure Seeker, The Death of Stalin and Pacific Rim: Uprising
-
Flix Fix: Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool, A Ciambra, Paddington 2 and Winchester
-
Flix Fix: Dustin reviews Hostiles and Insidious: The Last Key