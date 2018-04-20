Flix Fix: I Feel Pretty, Lean on Pete and Finding your Feet

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — Comedic actress Amy Schumer returns to the big screen in the lesser raunchy flick I Feel Pretty. Film critic Dustin Chase describes the new comedy as a mixture between Bridget Jones and Big, but is that a good thing? Also, this week on Flix Fix movie reviews, drama Lean on Pete created buzz last year at The International Toronto Film Festival, but can it strike a chord with mainstream audiences as counter programming to blockbusters? It’s a story of a boy and his horse as they struggle to survive on their own. Finally, British comedy Finding Your Feet is also playing in theaters starring your most un-favorable Harry Potter teacher Deloris Umbridge (Imelda Staunton).