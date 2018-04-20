× Goodbye sassy lady! Dignitaries, mourners from across country gather in Houston to say final farewell to Barbara Bush

HOUSTON – Family, dignitaries and guests from all over the world are converging on Houston to attendthe funeral of former First Lady Barbara Bush.

The public is being granted the opportunity to say their final farewells as Bush lays in repose at St. Martin’s Church at 7171 Sage Road in Houston. Former President George H.W. Bush shook hands with attendees as they passed the casket.

All members of the general public wishing to pay their respects to Mrs. Bush may do so between noon and midnight.

Attendees inviting the funeral, which will begin Saturday at 11 a.m., will experience an Easter Liturgy that celebrates her singular life of service and devotion to her family and countless friends. The Bush family led by former President George H. W. Bush, former President and Mrs. George W. Bush, former President and Mrs. Bill Clinton, former President and Mrs. Barack Obama, and First Lady Melania Trump – along with a 1500 guests – will gather to pay respects to the much beloved matriarch known for her wit, candor and relentless advocacy for family literacy.

As part of the 90-minute service, Mrs. Bush chose her son Gov. Jeb Bush, personal friend and confidant Susan Baker and historian Jon Meacham as eulogists. Co-celebrants for the funeral are The Rev. Dr. Russell J. Levenson, Jr., Rector at St. Martin’s Episcopal Church in Houston and The Rev. Dr. Peter Cheney, Chaplain at St. Ann’s Episcopal Church in Kennebunkport, Maine.

Following the funeral service, the Bush family will proceed by motorcade through Memorial Park in Houston en route to the Bush Library in College Station for burial.

Barbara Bush was known for her wit as much as her strength.

Her husband of 73 years held his beloved wife’s hand until the very end.

On Wednesday, a broken-hearted Mr. Bush released a statement thanking everyone, saying “the outpouring of love and friendship being directed at ‘The Enforcer’ is lifting us all up. We have faith she is in heaven, and we know life will go on.”

“It’s the end to a 73-year-old love story, which will be continued up there,” Houstonian Clarissa Lockett said, pointing to the heavens, while holding a poster outside the Bush’s home.

Ever since the Bush matriarch passed away Tuesday night, friends and neighbors have been gathering outside the Bush home near Tanglewood to pay their final respects to a special woman the whole world is mourning this week.

