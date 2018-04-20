HCSO deputy fired after fatal shooting of unarmed man

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — The Harris County Sheriff's Office has terminated the deputy who fired the single bullet that killed local resident Danny Ray Thomas at a major intersection in the Greenspoint area.

Cameron Brewer was fired Friday following a weeks-long internal affairs investigation that determined the former officer broke the sheriffs office's Use of Force policy. Brewer had been on administrative duty since the shooting, which took place on March 22 at the intersections of Greens Road and Imperial Valley.

The sheriff's office released dash cam footage the following week that shows Thomas, 34, behaving erratically, specifically walking through the intersection with his pants around his ankles. Thomas was also involved in an altercation with a driver when Brewer spotted him, deputies said.

When Thomas ignored commands to stop and continued walking towards the officer, Brewer fired once at Thomas, who was unarmed.

Investigators said Brewer was carrying a taser at the time.

Family members said Thomas was battling psychological issues after his wife, Sheborah Latrice Thomas, was charged in the 2016 drowning of the couple’s 7-year-old son, Araylon, and 5-year-old daughter, Kayiana.

“The brave men and women of the Harris County Sheriff’s Office are called upon to make life-or-death decisions on a daily basis, and we take that responsibility very seriously,” Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said. “We hold the community’s trust as sacred, and we will continue to support our deputies with clear policies and the valuable training they need to protect the lives of all our residents.”

The incident is still the subject of an ongoing, independent Houston Police Department investigation and a civil lawsuit.