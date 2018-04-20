Two teens arrested; more suspects wanted after violent home invasion near Willowbrook

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — At least two of several possible suspects have been arrested after a violent home invasion Wednesday near the Willowbrook area, according to the Harris County Pct. 4 Constable’s Office.

Officers responded to a resident in the 9900 block of Appleridge Drive where investigators said a group forced their way into the victim’s residence and assaulted him.

The suspects escaped before law enforcement could arrived, but two of the alleged culprits were identified as Jacob Gonzalez, 19, and Angela Juarez, 17.

Juarez and Gonzalez were booked into the Harris County Jail, where they were both denied bond. The teens are charged with burglary with intent to commit assault.

The constable’s office is still working to identify the remaining suspects.

Anyone with information regarding the home invasion should call 713-222-TIPS (8477) or submit tips online.