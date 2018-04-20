Houston celebrates Israel Independence Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — Mazel tov! Wednesday kicks off the celebration of Israel’s independence.

"Everyone is gathered to support Israel which as a sovereign land is young, but is ancient in its identity, and as the Jewish people, and the Jewish homeland, and the Jewish state, it’s really important that we support all the people that live there,” said Rabbi Chaim Lazaroff.

"This is a huge celebration. We have a large Jewish community in Sugar Land. We have a large Jewish community here in Houston, and this is a chance to get out and recognize the accomplishments of the state of Israel,” added Sugar Land’s Mayor Zimmerman.

President Donald Trump sent Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu a celebratory message on Twitter, and in Houston, Gov. Greg Abbott is celebrating at the Israeli Consulate.