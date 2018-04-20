Houston high school students walk out for gun violence amid new school shooting in Florida

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — High schools students across the nation continue to take action on gun reform.

"This type of violence isn't OK," Memorial High School senior Rebecca Black said.

Here in Houston, students from Memorial and Bellaire high schools joined thousands of other student activists across the country in the National School Walkout.

"This type of thing isn't ending, and we need to be aware and we need to know that even though this is still going on we need to be strong," Black said.

The students were strengthened in their resolve for gun reform again Friday when a shooting was reported at a high school in Ocala, Florida — just moments before the walkout. Police there report a student was shot in the ankle and a suspect is now in custody.

"Our victim has non life-threatening injuries, and he is doing fine," Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods said.

Friday's walkouts and shooting come on the anniversary of the 1999 Columbine High School massacre that rocked the country.

"These children have grown up, 19 years ago with Columbine, only knowing about school shootings," parent Nicollette Hickman said. "They've never known a time without school shootings."

It's all they know, and they want to see it end.

"It's tragic. It's horrible. We need to address this issue," Memorial High School senior Caitlin Gregory said.

"I have little siblings who are in school right now, and I just want them to be safe. And this was an amazing experience to hopefully make a change."