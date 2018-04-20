Houston realtors to host Community Wealth Building Expo helping black homeowners this weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — The Houston Black Real Estate Association is hosting a Community Wealth Building Expo during the final day of its 2018 Realist Week, which is dedicated to building black wealth through homeownership. The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Community of Faith Church on Pinemont Drive.

President Kimberley Barnes-Henson of HBRA explains to viewers why fair housing is more than a list of dos and don'ts, rights and penalties and mandatory continuing education.

