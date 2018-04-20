Houstonians flock to say a final goodbye to Barbara Bush– and were greeted by the 41st president

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — For one last time, the people of Houston have a chance to pay their final respects and say goodbye to former first lady Barbara Bush, who is now lying in repose at St. Martin's Church.

And some Houstonians got an amazing surprise when they visited the church since the 41st President George H. W. Bush was faithfully at the side of his wife's casket, greeting the public.

"I just appreciate the whole Bush family and the service they have given to the country," Jennifer Cali said.

"When I walked in that church it was just breathtakingly beautiful," Allison Sticklestad said. "It just took your breath away."

While the viewing didn't begin until noon, some folks began waiting in line as early as 4 a.m., including Dorothy Henson who was the first in line.

"Because I wanted to pay tribute to a beautiful lady. We had a lot in common," she said. "And I loved everything that she stood for."

Another visitor, Lucy Orlando, drove through the night all the way from Florida to pay her respects to Mrs. Bush.

"Since yesterday, I've been driving here. And I make it today," Orlando said. "I want everyone to remember her just like this. That's why I come here."

"Well, I just wanted to come and show my respect for the wonderful lady— she was a good example of a first lady," Dolores Vanterpool said. "And I really appreciate all she did, especially for literacy and making sure the kids learn— and they were able to read."

Earlier inside the church, there was a tender moment when Mrs. Bush's daughter, Dorothy, and the former president sat in his wheelchair facing his beloved wife's casket.

After 73 years of marriage, it has to be hard to say goodbye to a wife, best friend and such a legendary lady.

And certainly, there will never be another like her.