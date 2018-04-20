How old is old? Recent study says 41

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — It's one of life's most existential questions: at what age does one officially reach old person status?

It's out with the new and in with old at the ripe young age of 41, according a recent study. The results added the descent into oldness begins at 41 years old and reaches rock bottom at 57.

Go ahead! Use the Am I As Old As Dirt test on yourself. Research suggests these are the top ways to tell if a walker may be in your near future.

Do the words "back in my day leave your lips like way too much?

Find yourself asking the 20-something next to you to help with that heavy package because you're worried about your back?

Maybe it's hard to find your glasses since your eyesight not quite what it used to be?

Is there often a name at the tip of your tongue? One you can't seem to remember

Man, getting old sucks! Um, wait...what were we talking about?