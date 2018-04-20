How old is old? Recent study says 41

HOUSTON — It's one of life's most existential questions: at what age does one officially reach old person status?
It's out with the new and in with old at the ripe young age of 41, according a recent study. The results added the descent into oldness begins at 41 years old and reaches rock bottom at 57.
Go ahead! Use the Am I As Old As Dirt test on yourself. Research suggests these are the top ways to tell if a walker may be in your near future.
- Do the words "back in my day leave your lips like way too much?
- Find yourself asking the 20-something next to you to help with that heavy package because you're worried about your back?
- Maybe it's hard to find your glasses since your eyesight not quite what it used to be?
- Is there often a name at the tip of your tongue? One you can't seem to remember
Man, getting old sucks! Um, wait...what were we talking about?
