Open house at luxury Bel-Air mansion shut down

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOS ANGELES — In 2017, a Bel-Air mansion was the most expensive house on the market, selling for a hot $250 million. Now in 2018, it's time to sell, but first comes the open house.

And this open house just so happened to turn into the party of the year—but only for a few hours.

The event was held Tuesday at the Bel-Air home known as "Billionaire" for brokers and luxury agents. This drew a crowd so enormous, the police were called in to shut down the event less than three hours in.

Agent Shawn Elliott of Nest Seekers International has listed the Bruce Makowsky designed property with Rayni and Branden Williams of Williams and Williams Estates. He says the event drew more than 1,000 guests.

"They were turning cars around and, basically, I think we shut down all of Bel-Air for the evening," Elliott says he was flattered by the turnout, but disappointed that their extravagant party had to be cut short by police. "I certainly sympathize with them and what was going on. I mean, there were more than three-hundred cars backed up on Bel-Air Road, just to be part of the valet."

By the time cops showed up there were more than a thousand guests inside the home and over three-hundred cars backed up, waiting for valet and causing a total gridlock in the neighborhood.

Branden Williams knows where the mishap occurred. "We didn't get enough valet, that's truly what happened."

Upon entering there were models ready to serve champagne and sushi, but it would only be served for three out of the five hour event.

The mansion is equipped with amenities like a helipad, a four-lane bowling alley, and a James Bond-themed movie theater. When it sells, Elliott says “there’s no question it will be the highest priced home sold in the United States.”

A city crackdown on mansion development in communities like Bel Air put new restrictions on enormous homes like this one just recently.

“You can never build this house again,” says Elliot. Cheers to that!