PHOTOS: Houston Black Restaurant week kicks-off with NOSH Culinary Showcase

HOUSTON— Houston Black Restaurant Week is off to a great start after Thursday nights star-studded NOSH event.

The third annual culinary showcase featured Houston’s premiere Black chefs, caterers, and bartenders and Houstonians got a chance to enjoy every sip and bite at the one of a kind experience.

Guests also got a chance to take photos with celebrity guest Chris Tucker and rapper Kirko Bangz.

Restaurant week runs from April 16 to April 29 and boasts a different event each day of the week.

For more details check out Houston Black Restaurant Week online.