Precinct 4 deputy released from hospital after being shot during disturbance call in Humble

HOUSTON — Deputy Christopher Gaines — the officer who was critically injured while responding to a disturbance call in Humble — has been released from the hospital, the Harris County Pct. 4 Constable's Office confirmed Thursday.

Constable Mark Herman took to Twitter to share the good news with the community.

We are pleased to announce, late yesterday evening, our Deputy Christopher Gaines was released from Hermann Hospital ! He still has out patient surgeries scheduled in the near future. We were at his home to welcome him along with other first responders when he arrived! pic.twitter.com/Z74InU3iJQ — Mark Herman, Harris County Constable Precinct 4 (@Pct4Constable) April 20, 2018

"He still has outpatient surgeries scheduled in the near future. We were at his home to welcome him along with other first responders when he arrived," Herman said.

On Monday, Gaines was shot in his lower extremities while responding to a call in the 12400 block of Saratoga Wood Lane, where a man came out of a home with a shotgun and started firing at deputies.

The officer was taken by LifeFlight to Memorial Hermann Hospital, where he underwent a three-hour surgery.

Herman released a statement that read, in part:

“I am very humbled and honored to work with these heroes who bravely stood together and not only protected a fallen deputy but also, put down this suspect when he engaged them in a gun battle."