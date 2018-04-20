SportsFix with Raheel talks Rockets playoffs, Texans, Astros and Sabercats

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON - The Rockets are just two wins away from advancing to the second round of the NBA playoffs, but Raheel Ramzanali talk Texans and their possible deal with Jadeveon Clowney, the Astros start a series with the White Sox to bring back memories of the 2005 World Series, and the Houston Sabercats are ready to start Major League Rugby season against the New Orleans Gold.