Barbara Bush viewing at St. Martin Church, the public says farewell

CNN— Many Houstonians are proud to have called Barbara Bush, their neighbor.

The former first lady and her husband may have taken up residence in Washington and elsewhere over the years but for nearly six decades, they always came back here.

Today, it’s an opportunity for the public to say farewell to their neighbor. A public viewing at St. Martin’s Episcopal Church, before Saturday’s private funeral.

An open celebration of Mrs. Bush’s life took place outside Houston’s city hall last night, just across the street from Houston’s downtown public library. Fitting for a first lady who championed literacy. For some in attendance, the loss still, felt very personal. The former first lady viewed as an inspiration.

“Barbara Bush was an amazing lady and just a great role model and I’m an English teacher and she always pushed literacy,” said Becky Rickert.

The crowd Thursday evening was encouraged to wear blue and to emulate Mrs. Bush’s signature style, by donning some pearls.