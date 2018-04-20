Governor Greg Abbott, US HUD Secretary Ben Carson, Congressman John Culberson discuss $5 billion in Community Development Block Grants

HOUSTON— Governor Greg Abbott will join Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Secretary Ben Carson and Congressman John Culberson held a press conference Friday to discuss the $5 billion in Community Development Block Grants that the state of Texas was awarded.
