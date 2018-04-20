Woman accused of using stolen identity to lease apartment in Harris County, deputies say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — The Harris County Pct. 4 Constable’s Office released details Friday following a lengthy investigation into a scheme, in which victims identities were stolen and given to unqualified and prohibited tenants looking to secure apartment leases and rental property.

Mary Melissa Keyes, 39, is charged with fraudulent use or possession of ID information.

Investigators said one victim — who lives out of state — noticed several suspicious leases and other inquiries on her credit report. The victim reached out to a Harris County apartment in the 1600 block of Enclave Parkway and alerted management that a tenant was using fraudulent information. Constable deputies were brought in and the resident, Keyes, was taken into custody on Feb. 24, 2017.

Keyes was arrested and booked into the Harris County Jail, where her bond was set at $10,000.

Deputies said Keyes pointed investigators to another alleged identity thief, Charles Christmas, who reportedly advertised on social media he could help felons or those with previous evictions get into an apartment or rental property despite their negative inquiries. The constable’s office said Christmas provided his clients with fraudulently obtained identifying information to complete the leasing process.

Christmas was arrested in April 2017 and later pled guilty to the charges against him. It wasn’t released what state he was operating from.

Keyes is currently out on bond.