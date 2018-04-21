× HCSO: Man shot in face after altercation in NW Harris County

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — The Harris County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting in northwest Harris County Friday night after a man was shot in the face.

Deputies responded to a shooting around 10 p.m. at a home near the intersection of Thomasville Drive and Rockville Drive.

Upon arrival, deputies found a man with a gunshot wound to the face. Deputies say several men got into an altercation at an unknown location. Two men attempted to drive away from the scene, but a suspect opened fire towards the car, striking one of the men in the face.

The driver and the victim then drove away to a residence and called 911, deputies said.

Deputies are searching for the suspects and investigating the scene.