× HPD: 2 men found dead after shootout near SW Houston convenience store

HOUSTON — Two men were fatally shot near a southwest Houston convenience store Saturday morning, according to the Houston Police Department.

Officers responded to a shooting around 4 a.m. at a convenience store in the 14600 block of Buffalo Speedway.

Upon arrival, officers found a man dead inside of a Cadillac in the driver’s seat. Police found another man dead from a gunshot wound in the store’s parking lot.

According to police, the man found dead in the parking lot appeared to be running away from the driver of the Cadillac and was gunned down.

Witnesses say a black Nissan or Toyota was seen speeding away from the scene after the shooting.