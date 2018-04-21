× HPD: Dangerous driver arrested after police chase in Bellaire

HOUSTON — A reported stolen vehicle was seen around the Bellaire area by a police officer early Saturday morning, according to the Houston Police Department.

The suspect driving the stolen vehicle was spotted near the 12900 block of Bellaire around 2 a.m.

According to HPD, when an officer tried to stop the car, the driver failed to follow instructions and took off driving through Beltway 8 before proceeding to I-10 Katy Freeway and FM 359 west of Brookshire area.

The Brookshire Police Department and HPD arrested the suspect, who’ll face aggravated assault and felony charges.