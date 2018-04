× HPD: Man’s body found in Brays Bayou

HOUSTON — A man was found dead in a southeast Houston bayou Saturday afternoon, according to the Houston Police Department.

Our homicide detectives are en route to a scene of a man found deceased in Brays Bayou at 6200 Gulf Fwy service road. Please avoid the area. #hounews — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) April 21, 2018

Officers were dispatched to Brays Bayou in the 6200 block of Gulf Freeway around 1 p.m. in response to a body being found in the bayou.

HPD is investigating the scene.