On the way home: Barbara Bush’s motorcade passes through Memorial Park

HOUSTON- After the service at St. Martin's Church, Barbara Bush's motorcade took a scenic route to her final resting place in College Station.

It was Barbara Bush's wish prior to her death that she make one last visit to Memorial Park, where there is a tribute to former President George H. W. Bush and Mrs. Bush at the park's historic golf course. Recently, a separate memorial was built in the wake of her passing.

Plans of this procession through Memorial Park were made public in advance of today's funeral. A multitude of well-wishers arrived to get a final glimpse of the former First Lady.