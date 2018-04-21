Peace of Mind, Orange County Choppers team up to spread mental health awareness

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON --- Over 200 motorcyclists gathered on Saturday to burn rubber to spread mental health awareness.

Peace of Mind, a non-profit organization founded by Dr. Elizabeth McIngvale, teamed up with Orange county Choppers to host "Ride for Mental Health."

In an effort to spread awareness and raise funds for mental health, the event included a 41.1 mile bike ride with all proceeds garnered to go toward helping those effected by Obsessive Compulsive Disorder-- helping to make a difference, not just for one individual, but for families, therapists and all affected by the illness.

As many as 1 in 5 adults will experience a mental health condition in their lifetime impacting both men and women. The Peace of Mind Foundation's mission is to help improve the quality of life of OCD sufferers and caregivers through education, research, support and advocacy.