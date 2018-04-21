Rockets falter in Minnesota as T-Wolves close series to 2-1

On to Game 4… pic.twitter.com/zaiLOSnXpI — Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) April 22, 2018

MINNEAPOLIS – The Rockets fell to the Timberwolves 121-105 on Saturday night. The Rockets led by one after one quarter of play and would trail by just one at the half, but things would fall apart in the second half. Minnesota would lead by 12 after three quarters before winning by 16. Game 4 will be Monday night at the Target Center as the T-Wolves seek to tie the best-of-seven series at 2-2.

James Harden led all scorers with 29 points, while Jimmy Butler paced the Timberwolves with 28 points. This was Minnesota’s first home playoff game in 14 years and it was memorable win for the home crowd.

