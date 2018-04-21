Funeral services held in Houston for beloved former First Lady Barbara Bush

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON -- Funeral services were held Saturday for former First Lady Barbara Bush. Family, dignitaries and invited guests attending the funeral at St. Martin’s Episcopal Church experienced an Easter Liturgy that celebrates her singular life of service and devotion to her family and countless friends.

The socks worn by the 41st President of the United States of America at today’s funeral for former First Lady Barbara Bush. pic.twitter.com/12libHt1Jv — Jim McGrath (@jgm41) April 21, 2018

The Bush family, led by former President George H. W. Bush, former President and Mrs. George W. Bush, former President and Mrs. Bill Clinton, former President and Mrs. Barack Obama, and First Lady Melania Trump – along with a 1500 guests – gathered to pay respects to the much-beloved matriarch known for her wit, candor and relentless advocacy for family literacy.

Many people spoke highly of the sassy lady many called "Mama Bush," but her son, Jeb Bush, gave one of the most heartwarming and memorable tributes to his mother.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Bush family, with grandsons carrying the casket, left the church as one, with former President Bush (43) pushing his wheelchair-bound father, former President Bush (41) as the world watched.

Following the service, the Bush family proceeded by motorcade to the George H. W. Bush Presidential Library in College Station, Texas for a brief, private interment ceremony.

[WATCH: Bush procession arrives at College Station and George Bush Presidential Library and Museum]

The rundown and invited guests were as follows:

First Lady Melania Trump

President and Mrs. Clinton

President and Mrs. Obama

President Bush 41

President and Mrs. George W. Bush

Doro and Bobby Koch

Governor Jeb Bush and Columba Bush

Maria and Neil Bush

Margaret and Margaret Bush

Secretary Jim Baker and Susan Baker

Keith and Jon Meacham

Peter and Kiki Cheney

Chelsea Clinton

Susan Ford Bales

Lynda Johnson Robb and Senator Chuck Robb

Luci Baines Johnson and Ian Turpin

Tricia Nixon Cox and Edward Cox

Ambassador Caroline Kennedy and Edwin Schlossberg

Grandchildren and their spouses

Texas Governor Greg Abbott

Mrs. Cecilia Abbott

Senator Lamar Alexander (Education Secretary in 41 administration)

Secretary James Baker

Mrs. Susan Baker **Eulogist**

The Honorable Nick Brady (Treasury Secretary in 41 administration)

The Honorable Andy Card

Reverend Kathleene Card

Vice President Dick Cheney (Defense Secretary in 41 administration)

Mrs. Lynne Cheney

Senator Susan Collins

Former Michigan Governor John Engler

Mrs. Michelle Engler

Secretary Barbara Franklin (Commerce Secretary in 41 administration)

Secretary Bob Gates (CIA Director in 41 administration)

Mrs. Becky Gates

Ambassador Boyden Gray (WH Counsel for 41 as VP and POTUS)

Former British Minister Sir John Major

Dame Norma Major

Former Maine Governor Jock McKernan

Senator Olympia Snowe

Fmr Canadian Prime Minister The Right Honourable Brian Mulroney

Mrs. Mila Mulroney

Ohio Senator Rob Portman (WH Staffer in 41 administration)

Mrs. Jane Portman

Vice President Dan Quayle

Mrs. Marylin Quayle

Dr. Condoleeza Rice (NSC Staffer in 41 administration)

Mrs. Ann Romney

General Brent Scowcroft

Senator Alan Simpson

Mrs. Ann Simpson

Secretary Sam Skinner (Transportation Secretary in 41 administration)

Mrs. Honey Skinner

The Honorable Louis Sullivan (HHS Secretary in 41 administration)

Mrs. Ginger Sullivan

Fmr New Hampshire Governor John Sununu (WH Chief of Staff)

Fmr Wisconsin Governor Tommy Thompson

Mrs. Sue Ann Thompson

Judge Bill Webster (CIA Director in 41 administration)

Mrs. Lynda Webster

Texas Congressman Roger Williams

10:30 a.m.: Mrs. Bush’s brother Scott Pierce and his wife Jan, Jonathan and Jody Bush, Kent and Kristen Pierce arrive St. Martin’s west porte cochere.

10:40 a.m.: Grandson pallbearers gather in St. Martin’s Narthex.

George P. Bush

Jeb Bush, Jr.

Pierce Bush

Pace Andrews

Alexander Andrews

Walker Bush

Sam LeBlond

Robert Koch

10:40 a.m. Eulogists Jon Meacham and Susan Baker escorted to their seats.

10:40 a.m. VIP Seating begins.

Ford, Kennedy, Johnson, Nixon, and Clinton children escorted to Row 2.

VIPs except First Ladies/First Families are escorted to their seats.

10:45 a.m.: Prayer led by Russ Levenson in Bagby Parish Hall for First Families:

President Bush 41

President and Mrs. Bush 43

Doro and Bobby Koch

Governor Jeb Bush and Columba Bush

Maria and Neil Bush

Margaret and Margaret Bush

Grandchildren and their spouses [24 people]

First Lady Melania Trump

President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama

President Bill Clinton and Secretary Hillary Clinton

Vice President Dick Cheney and Lynne Cheney

Vice President Dan Quayle and Marilyn Quayle

Bush granddaughters and grandchildren’s spouses are escorted to their seats:

Lizzie Andrews

Barbara Bush

Noelle Bush

Ashley Bush

Jenna Bush Hager

Gigi Koch

Marshall Bush Rossi

Ellie Sosa

Spouses:

Mandi Bush

Sandra Bush

Sarahbeth Bush

Henry Hager

Lee LeBlond

Julian LeFevre

Nick Rossi

Nick Sosa

President Bush 41 and children are escorted to their seats by chief of staff Jean Becker.

Across front left aisle (as you face the altar):

Row 1: First Lady Melania Trump, President Barack Obama, Mrs. Michelle Obama, President Bill Clinton, Secretary Clinton, The Right Honourable Brian Mulroney, Mrs. Mila Mulroney, Sir John Major, Dame Norma Major, Vice President Dan Quayle, Mrs. Marylin Quayle, Vice President Dick Cheney and Mrs. Lynne Cheney

Row 2: Next generation of presidential families.

10:55 a.m.: Everyone seated.

Anthem.

Hymn.

Reception of the Body.

11 a.m.: Funeral Service for Former First Lady Barbara Bush

12:30 p.m.: The remains will be carried from the church by the grandsons.

12:40 p.m.: Motorcade departs St. Martins Church en route College Station.

[PHOTOS: Houston says goodbye to former First Lady Barbara Bush]

More on Barbara Bush:

WATCH LIVE: Barbara Bush viewing at St. Martin Church, the public says farewell

Farewell Guide: Barbara Bush to lay in repose at St. Martin’s Church

Trump orders flags to half-staff for Barbara Bush

Barbara Bush celebration of life held at Houston City Hall

Longtime Bush family photographer shares memories of Barbara

#PearlsForBarbara: Memorial grows at Barbara Bush Literacy Plaza in Downtown

All eyes on Houston as world prepares for final farewell to Barbara Bush

M.D. Anderson remembers Barbara Bush’s impact on hospital’s child cancer research program