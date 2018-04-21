Funeral services held in Houston for beloved former First Lady Barbara Bush

HOUSTON -- Funeral services were held Saturday for former First Lady Barbara Bush. Family, dignitaries and invited guests attending the funeral at St. Martin’s Episcopal Church experienced an Easter Liturgy that celebrates her singular life of service and devotion to her family and countless friends.
The Bush family, led by former President George H. W. Bush, former President and Mrs. George W. Bush, former President and Mrs. Bill Clinton, former President and Mrs. Barack Obama, and First Lady Melania Trump – along with a 1500 guests – gathered to pay respects to the much-beloved matriarch known for her wit, candor and relentless advocacy for family literacy.
Many people spoke highly of the sassy lady many called "Mama Bush," but her son, Jeb Bush, gave one of the most heartwarming and memorable tributes to his mother.
The Bush family, with grandsons carrying the casket, left the church as one, with former President Bush (43) pushing his wheelchair-bound father, former President Bush (41) as the world watched.
Following the service, the Bush family proceeded by motorcade to the George H. W. Bush Presidential Library in College Station, Texas for a brief, private interment ceremony.
[WATCH: Bush procession arrives at College Station and George Bush Presidential Library and Museum]
The rundown and invited guests were as follows:
- First Lady Melania Trump
- President and Mrs. Clinton
- President and Mrs. Obama
- President Bush 41
- President and Mrs. George W. Bush
- Doro and Bobby Koch
- Governor Jeb Bush and Columba Bush
- Maria and Neil Bush
- Margaret and Margaret Bush
- Secretary Jim Baker and Susan Baker
- Keith and Jon Meacham
- Peter and Kiki Cheney
- Chelsea Clinton
- Susan Ford Bales
- Lynda Johnson Robb and Senator Chuck Robb
- Luci Baines Johnson and Ian Turpin
- Tricia Nixon Cox and Edward Cox
- Ambassador Caroline Kennedy and Edwin Schlossberg
- Grandchildren and their spouses
- Texas Governor Greg Abbott
- Mrs. Cecilia Abbott
- Senator Lamar Alexander (Education Secretary in 41 administration)
- Secretary James Baker
- Mrs. Susan Baker **Eulogist**
- The Honorable Nick Brady (Treasury Secretary in 41 administration)
- The Honorable Andy Card
- Reverend Kathleene Card
- Vice President Dick Cheney (Defense Secretary in 41 administration)
- Mrs. Lynne Cheney
- Senator Susan Collins
- Former Michigan Governor John Engler
- Mrs. Michelle Engler
- Secretary Barbara Franklin (Commerce Secretary in 41 administration)
- Secretary Bob Gates (CIA Director in 41 administration)
- Mrs. Becky Gates
- Ambassador Boyden Gray (WH Counsel for 41 as VP and POTUS)
- Former British Minister Sir John Major
- Dame Norma Major
- Former Maine Governor Jock McKernan
- Senator Olympia Snowe
- Fmr Canadian Prime Minister The Right Honourable Brian Mulroney
- Mrs. Mila Mulroney
- Ohio Senator Rob Portman (WH Staffer in 41 administration)
- Mrs. Jane Portman
- Vice President Dan Quayle
- Mrs. Marylin Quayle
- Dr. Condoleeza Rice (NSC Staffer in 41 administration)
- Mrs. Ann Romney
- General Brent Scowcroft
- Senator Alan Simpson
- Mrs. Ann Simpson
- Secretary Sam Skinner (Transportation Secretary in 41 administration)
- Mrs. Honey Skinner
- The Honorable Louis Sullivan (HHS Secretary in 41 administration)
- Mrs. Ginger Sullivan
- Fmr New Hampshire Governor John Sununu (WH Chief of Staff)
- Fmr Wisconsin Governor Tommy Thompson
- Mrs. Sue Ann Thompson
- Judge Bill Webster (CIA Director in 41 administration)
- Mrs. Lynda Webster
- Texas Congressman Roger Williams
10:30 a.m.: Mrs. Bush’s brother Scott Pierce and his wife Jan, Jonathan and Jody Bush, Kent and Kristen Pierce arrive St. Martin’s west porte cochere.
10:40 a.m.: Grandson pallbearers gather in St. Martin’s Narthex.
- George P. Bush
- Jeb Bush, Jr.
- Pierce Bush
- Pace Andrews
- Alexander Andrews
- Walker Bush
- Sam LeBlond
- Robert Koch
10:40 a.m. Eulogists Jon Meacham and Susan Baker escorted to their seats.
10:40 a.m. VIP Seating begins.
Ford, Kennedy, Johnson, Nixon, and Clinton children escorted to Row 2.
VIPs except First Ladies/First Families are escorted to their seats.
10:45 a.m.: Prayer led by Russ Levenson in Bagby Parish Hall for First Families:
- President Bush 41
- President and Mrs. Bush 43
- Doro and Bobby Koch
- Governor Jeb Bush and Columba Bush
- Maria and Neil Bush
- Margaret and Margaret Bush
- Grandchildren and their spouses [24 people]
- First Lady Melania Trump
- President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama
- President Bill Clinton and Secretary Hillary Clinton
- Vice President Dick Cheney and Lynne Cheney
- Vice President Dan Quayle and Marilyn Quayle
Bush granddaughters and grandchildren’s spouses are escorted to their seats:
- Lizzie Andrews
- Barbara Bush
- Noelle Bush
- Ashley Bush
- Jenna Bush Hager
- Gigi Koch
- Marshall Bush Rossi
- Ellie Sosa
Spouses:
- Mandi Bush
- Sandra Bush
- Sarahbeth Bush
- Henry Hager
- Lee LeBlond
- Julian LeFevre
- Nick Rossi
- Nick Sosa
President Bush 41 and children are escorted to their seats by chief of staff Jean Becker.
Across front left aisle (as you face the altar):
Row 1: First Lady Melania Trump, President Barack Obama, Mrs. Michelle Obama, President Bill Clinton, Secretary Clinton, The Right Honourable Brian Mulroney, Mrs. Mila Mulroney, Sir John Major, Dame Norma Major, Vice President Dan Quayle, Mrs. Marylin Quayle, Vice President Dick Cheney and Mrs. Lynne Cheney
Row 2: Next generation of presidential families.
10:55 a.m.: Everyone seated.
- Anthem.
- Hymn.
- Reception of the Body.
11 a.m.: Funeral Service for Former First Lady Barbara Bush
12:30 p.m.: The remains will be carried from the church by the grandsons.
12:40 p.m.: Motorcade departs St. Martins Church en route College Station.
[PHOTOS: Houston says goodbye to former First Lady Barbara Bush]
Photo Gallery
More on Barbara Bush:
WATCH LIVE: Barbara Bush viewing at St. Martin Church, the public says farewell
Farewell Guide: Barbara Bush to lay in repose at St. Martin’s Church
Trump orders flags to half-staff for Barbara Bush
Barbara Bush celebration of life held at Houston City Hall
Longtime Bush family photographer shares memories of Barbara
#PearlsForBarbara: Memorial grows at Barbara Bush Literacy Plaza in Downtown
All eyes on Houston as world prepares for final farewell to Barbara Bush
M.D. Anderson remembers Barbara Bush’s impact on hospital’s child cancer research program