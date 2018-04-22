First African-American Heavyweight Boxing Champion to be pardoned?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON, D.C. - After more than a century, Is a pardon in the works for the first African-American World Heavyweight Boxing Champion?

Taking to Twitter Saturday, President Trump wrote the following:

"Sylvester Stallone called me with the story of Heavyweight Boxing Champion Jack Johnson. His trials and tribulations were great, his life complex and controversial. Others have looked at this over the years, most thought it would be done, but yes, i am considering a Full Pardon!"

Sylvester Stallone called me with the story of heavyweight boxing champion Jack Johnson. His trials and tribulations were great, his life complex and controversial. Others have looked at this over the years, most thought it would be done, but yes, I am considering a Full Pardon! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 21, 2018

Johnson's tribulations were brought to life in the 1970 film The Great White Hope.

In 1913, an all-white jury convicted Johnson under the Mann Act for taking his white girlfriend across state lines for "immoral" purposes.

Critics say the Mann Act, which was intended to prevent human trafficking, was used to punish African-Americans and political dissenters.

Johnson, who was born in Galveston, died in 1946.

back in 2016, a bipartisan group of lawmakers petitioned Trump's predecessor, Barack Obama, to pardon Johnson, but to no avail.

It may have taken decades but it might finally be coming.

38.907192 -77.036871