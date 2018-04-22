Woman killed in downtown Houston for not allowing a man to use her cellphone

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON— A woman was found dead Saturday night near Houston’s downtown.

The Houston Police Department was called out to Reed Rd. around 10:30 p.m. for a suspected robbery gone wrong.

Keith Lovelace with HPD’s Homicide Division says, “[The victim] returned home and was approached by a male asking to use the cell phone, the victim denied him that access. A struggle ensued, shots were fired. The victim withstood one, maybe two gun shots and was pronounced dead on the scene.”

Police say they do have a person of interest in custody and were able to recover a gun. Charges have yet to be filed and the name of the victim has not been released at this time.