Cyclists riding for a cause gear up for upcoming BP MS 150

HOUSTON- The BP MS 150 gathers more than 13,000 cyclists competing in a two-day journey between Houston and Austin.

The event takes place this weekend (April 28-29) and is the largest of its kind, drawing attention to a disease that affects more than you think.

Multiple Sclerosis, known as MS, is a chronic and unpredictable disease of the central nervous system.

The upcoming fundraising bike ride is made up of riders who make the weekend trip from Houston to Austin all for a common goal, to find a cure for MS.