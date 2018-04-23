Former President George H.W. Bush hospitalized after laying wife to rest

Statement by the Office of @GeorgeHWBush on President Bush's health. pic.twitter.com/8UkB53JHqD — Jim McGrath (@jgm41) April 23, 2018

HOUSTON – Just days after having to say goodbye to his wife Barbara Bush, the former president needed to be hospitalized after Saturday’s funeral in College Station. The family released a statement:

“President Bush was admitted to the Houston Methodist Hospital yesterday morning after contracting an infection that spread to his blood. He is responding to treatments and appears to be recovering. We will issue additional updates as events warrant.”

Social media posts wishing the former president to get better started pouring in.

The city of Houston is sending positive vibes and prayers to former President @GeorgeHWBush. I hope you get well soon and can return home to be with your loved ones. pic.twitter.com/yBz0EJYfm2 — Sylvester Turner (@SylvesterTurner) April 23, 2018

They say President George H.W. Bush is in the hospital because of a blood infection. I think it is heartbreak. 💔💔💔 https://t.co/EyeGdZPfGU … pic.twitter.com/MHghO8PrvY — Melanie (@PoliteMelanie) April 24, 2018

Please join us and pray for President George H.W. Bush this evening. https://t.co/eU27D49xWq… — Ken Paxton (@KenPaxtonTX) April 23, 2018

Prayers for George H.W. Bush!!! — Texas Sports & Polls (@Tex_Sports) April 23, 2018

It’s sad that George H.W. Bush is in critical condition at a hospital suffering from a blood infection that lead to sepsis, after attending & burying his wife Barbara Bush. But, I also believe that some people die “of a lonely heart.” — Pablo Kutter (@Mossimo77) April 23, 2018

Let's all pray for President George H.W. Bush (41). A World War II Vet of the Greatest Generation – God love them. Had it not been for the sacrifices of their generation, we would not be here today. #AmericaFirst! Below: Bush and Babe Ruth during 41's Yale years. pic.twitter.com/MON8gik54L — Mαχιмυs🔥Ʀιsιηg (@Maximus_4EVR) April 23, 2018