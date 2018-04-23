Former President George H.W. Bush hospitalized after laying wife to rest

Posted 5:54 PM, April 23, 2018, by , Updated at 09:15PM, April 23, 2018

HOUSTON – Just days after having to say goodbye to his wife Barbara Bush, the former president needed to be hospitalized after Saturday’s funeral in College Station. The family released a statement:

“President Bush was admitted to the Houston Methodist Hospital yesterday morning after contracting an infection that spread to his blood. He is responding to treatments and appears to be recovering. We will issue additional updates as events warrant.”

Social media posts wishing the former president to get better started pouring in.

