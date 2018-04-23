Hurricane Harvey impacts outlook for citizens in 2018 Houston Area Survey

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON - Rice University released its findings from the 2018 Kinder Houston Area Survey on Monday. In its 37th year, the survey revealed traffic was Houston's biggest problem for the fifth straight year. However, Hurricane Harvey made a big impact on people's perspectives. Two-thirds of those surveyed believed more stringent regulations on development would have significantly reduced the damage caused by the storm.

The survey project was led by Dr. Stephen Klineberg, the founding director of Rice's Kinder Institute for Urban Research.

"Of course, the Harvey experience was a major one," Klineberg said. "Forty-five percent had some kind of impact, 55% didn't. One of the findings was, whether you were impacted or not, your views were changed."

The survey examined a variety of topics, including income, education, religion and politics. To read the full report, click here.