Man who feeds homeless suing Houston over charitable feeding ban

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON -- Breaking the law -- one meal at a time -- while feeding homeless.

"It is morally wrong to make it a crime to give food," said Philip Paul Bryant's lawyer, Eric Dick.

A Houston man, who feeds the homeless because of his faith, is suing the city, challenging the established charitable feeding ban. The often-debated ordinance has banned sharing food in public groups of more than five people without city permission since 2012.

The city wants to dismiss Bryant's lawsuit and the judge will make a final decision Friday.

The city says the ordinance aims to curb trespassing and littering, both of which were already prohibited in the municipal code prior to the passing of the ordinance.