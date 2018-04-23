People line up in College Station to pay last respects to Barbara Bush

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COLLEGE STATION, Texas - After a beautiful ceremony Saturday, former first lady Barbara Bush has reached her final resting place at the George Bush Library and Museum in College Station, and visitors are already lining up to visit.

Women dressed in blue and draped in pearls, showed up to pay their condolences

Joining her daughter Robin who passed at the age of three, the site will also be the final resting place for former President George H.W. Bush when he passes.

The official burial site will remain free of charge through Tuesday with extended hours to 8:00 p.m.

Widely known as a champion of universal literacy, the former First Lady would come to the museum to read to hundreds of students while streaming to thousands more.

Described as a somber and humbling experience, many visitors are glad to see her legacy live on.