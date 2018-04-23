Pompeo’s fate as Secretary of State still to be determined, South Korea tries to ease tensions ahead of historic summit

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Secretary of State nominee Mike Pompeo received a slim majority of votes to pass the Senate Foreign Relations Committee on Monday before the full Senate takes up his nomination later this week.

The President apparently helped sway the vote of Senator Rand Paul in the end.

"Under ordinary times, he would be confirmed overwhelmingly," Tennessee Republican Senator Bob Corker predicted. "And we just live in a very partisan environment."

President Donald Trump blasted Democrats on Twitter, calling them 'obstructionists' and saying, "They are maxing out the time on approval process for all, never happened before."

Hard to believe Obstructionists May vote against Mike Pompeo for Secretary of State. The Dems will not approve hundreds of good people, including the Ambassador to Germany. They are maxing out the time on approval process for all, never happened before. Need more Republicans! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 23, 2018

"I think Mike Pompeo will go down as one of the great secretary of states," Trump told reporters inside the White House.

Despite the fact Pompeo remains one of the only Americans ever to come face to face with North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un, he faced fierce opposition from Democrats and some Republicans on the committee.

Still, the entire Senate will likely vote later this week on Pompeo's confirmation.

The last time a cabinet nominee was flat-out rejected by the Senate was in 1989 when Texas Senator John Tower was denied the secretary of defense post under President George H.W. Bush.

Pompeo has at least two Democrats in his corner now: Senator Heidi Heitkamp from North Dakota and Senator Joe Manchin from West Virginia; both states where Trump won big.

Pompeo may face an even greater task in North Korea-- attempting to get Kim Jong Un to give up all his nukes.

The President tweeted, "We are a long way from conclusion on North Korea, maybe things will work out, and maybe they won't."

At least one good sign: South Korea has stopped blasting its propaganda speakers at the North, hoping to ease tensions ahead of this week's summit between the North and South.

So, one way or another looks like the President could get his way on Pompeo, but on North Korea.....that remains to be seen.