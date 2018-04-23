× Rockets one win away from advancing to second round after big win in Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS – The Rockets finally were able to launch in Game 4 of their opening round playoff series with Minnesota. The Rockets poured in 50 points in the third quarter outscoring the Timberwolves by 30 in the period. They’d lead by 31 heading into the fourth and won 119-100 .

James Harden led all scorers with 36 points.

The Rockets will look to finish out the series on Wednesday night when they host Game 5 at the Toyota Center.

Full throttle back to Houston for Game 5! #RunAsOne 🚀 pic.twitter.com/sz8L4kEzri — Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) April 24, 2018

Unstoppable. #MVP 34 points with 4:17 left in the THIRD. 😱 pic.twitter.com/jUsnV5TDFe — Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) April 24, 2018