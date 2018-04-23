× Texas Medical Center unveils plans for new futuristic TMC3 campus

HOUSTON – Houston has always been at the forefront of great things in space and medicine, and now the Texas Medical Center is undergoing a face lift– so to speak– with a new campus on the way!

“It’s a major move forward in creating this international hub of bio-medicine,” Mayor Sylvester Turner announced at a news conference Monday.

With the goal of “improving the health of humanity,” this innovative research campus is called TMC3.

“This will be one of the most transformational initiatives we’ve ever taken since breaking ground here many, many years ago,” Texas Medical Center President William Mckeon said.

The new campus will sit among 30 acres, between Brays Bayou and Old Spanish Trail, and looks like something out of a futuristic film.

“What can we put in place that’s going to effect generations to come?” Harris County Judge Ed Emmett questioned. “And that’s where we should be in this.”

This new project promises to take the Medical Center to a new level…..seeking to attract the greatest minds and researchers in the world.

“It brings to a conclusion the next iteration of what we need to do with regard to the advancement of what has been a very rich and robust history for the provision of health care here in the greater Houston as well as the Texas area,” Gov. Greg Abbott declared.

Who knows what great achievements and discoveries are yet to come …. right here in the Bayou City!