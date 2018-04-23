Week in Music: Pink, Eric B & Rakim, Judas Priest and more!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON -- Well look who is lighting up H-Town for this "Week in Music with Scott Sparks."

The Breeders will be performing at the House of Blues on April 23,

Eric B & Rakim at House of Blues on April 24

Haim will be playing at the Revention Music Center on April 25

Whiskey Myers will be playing at House of Blues on April 26

Eric Church at Woodlands Pavilion on April 27

David Byrne at White Oak Music Hall on April 28

Pink will be rocking it out at the Toyota Center on April 29 and 29

Judas Priest at Smart Financial Centre on April 29

Jack Johnson will be performing at the Woodlands Pavilion on April 26

There is also plenty of new music and celebrity birthdays you must check out. Watch the video to learn more!