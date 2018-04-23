Week in Music: Pink, Eric B & Rakim, Judas Priest and more!

HOUSTON -- Well look who is lighting up H-Town for this "Week in Music with Scott Sparks."
The Breeders will be performing at the House of Blues on April 23,
Eric B & Rakim at House of Blues on April 24
Haim will be playing at the Revention Music Center on April 25
Whiskey Myers will be playing at House of Blues on April 26
Eric Church at Woodlands Pavilion on April 27
David Byrne at White Oak Music Hall on April 28
Pink will be rocking it out at the Toyota Center on April 29 and 29
Judas Priest at Smart Financial Centre on April 29
Jack Johnson will be performing at the Woodlands Pavilion on April 26
There is also plenty of new music and celebrity birthdays you must check out. Watch the video to learn more!