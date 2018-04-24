× Missing 9-year-old boy from southwest Houston found, police say

HOUSTON — Houston police announced that 9-year-old Alexander Centeno was found Tuesday morning after being reported missing from the southwest Houston area.

Centeno was last seen around 8:15 p.m. in the 8300 block of South Course Drive, jumping over a fence towards Cinnamon Lane.

Police said Centeno is 4 feet tall and weighs around 50 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing the Landis Elementary red uniform shirt and blue pants with Nautica tennis shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Houston Police Department missing persons unit at 832-394-1840 or 713-884-3131.