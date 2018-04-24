First total genital transplant successful— but it will take time to gauge full functionality

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BALTIMORE — Good news for men who've been severely injured "down there."

The first total genital transplant took 14 hours at the end of March.

Nine plastic surgeons and two urological surgeons at Johns Hopkins performed the unique surgery on an army vet whose nether region was severely injured by an IED blast in Afghanistan. He's recovered from surgery and should go home later this week.

We know what you're wondering. What about sex? That's the million-dollar question!

Doctors said the nerves need to grow before anything else can. They fully expect him to pee normally and have sex.

No baby-making function, though. The blast took out his testicles. A testicle transplant raises some ethical issues because their genetic material would be the donor's— not the recipient's.

The deceased donor is anonymous. But the surgeons transplanted his entire penis, scrotum and part of his abdominal wall. It could take about six months before their patient has complete sensation.

For now, the army vet is choosing to remain anonymous. Can't blame him for being private...about his privates.

