Following huge third quarter, Rockets look to close out Timberwolves

HOUSTON – The Rockets can close out the Timberwolves with a win Wednesday night in Game 5.

Houston went up 3-1 in the series after balling out in Minnesota on Monday, scoring 50 points in the third quarter.

Rockets coach Mike D’Antoni isn’t focused on the 50 point outburst.

“That’s just how good our players are, and how good they can be,” D’Antoni said at Rockets practice on Tuesday. “It doesn’t really matter. It’s cute, like getting a triple-double. It’s a mark, but I was just really impressed with how they came out, focused in on defense, and really took the game on. They did what they had to do.”

The @HoustonRockets blasted off in the third quarter to beat the Timberwolves last night, scoring 50 points. Game 5 is Wednesday night. James Harden and company are ready to close out the series. @CW39Houston pic.twitter.com/uH2aCYBVDs — Mike Rosenhouse (@mikerosenhouse) April 24, 2018

James Harden and Chris Paul combined for 37 points in the third quarter, propelling the Rockets to a 19-point win.