HISD families bring out coffin to protest against TEA about school closures

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON -- Houston Independent School District families are gathering in protest against the TEA after 10 of their neighborhood schools were taken and turned into charter schools.

"We coming because we are concerned about this very corrupt school. This school district is the haves and have-nots. Some school have everything, and our school has nothing,” said one protester.

Protesters brought a coffin out to commemorate the schools they have lost. "It's a funeral because it's the death of an entire school district."

Families will continue to fight against the school closure and hope that HISD trustees will stand up and exhaust all options in protecting their schools.