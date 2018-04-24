‘We’re going to see Jesus’: Houston mother sets car on fire with three kids inside

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — A frightening scare in south Houston on Sunday night.

Ana Segovia is charged with one count of aggravated assault on a family member after she tried to set her car on fire with her three children inside.

"A little bit after 8 p.m, we were dispatched to 4300 West Orem to a car wash witness there advised there was a family in a car she revved the engine until the car caught on fire,” HPD Lt. Larry Crowson said.

Witnesses approached the car and found the woman's three daughters ages 9, 11, and 13 inside. "When they approached the car, they heard the female saying something to the effect of we are going to see Jesus,” Crowson said.

When they made contact with her, she took her three kids out of the car and ran on foot. Police would locate her going west on Orem.

"She then abandoned her 11 and 13-year-old kept dragging the 9-year-old closer to the bayou at that point she tripped and fell over she ran a little bit more the constable was able to catch up with her and after a short struggle she was taken into custody,” Crowson said.

She was taken to Harris County Jail where a mental health officer came to evaluate her. She was not present for the probable cause hearing.

"There is probable cause in the case. Her not being present means i can't issue the protective order that is requested and mandatory. Her bond will stay where it is pending issuance of the protective order in the 185th district court,” the judge said.

Her kids were unharmed, but police have not said who they're staying with at this time.